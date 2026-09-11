Police looking for Springfield man considered armed and dangerous

Police are still searching for a suspect after a SWAT standoff

Suspect at large after SWAT standoff in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Police Division is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted 40-year-old man.

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Police went to a home on Karr Street on Thursday to serve a search warrant and locate Dwane R. Williams, Jr., who is wanted on multiple charges.

Court records filed in Clark County Municipal Court show Williams was charged with nearly a dozen counts of aggravated menacing, as well as endangering children and weapons under disability.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the situation turned into a SWAT standoff on Thursday evening but ended with Williams remaining at large.

Police released a photo of Williams on Friday. They said he is around 5′10″ and weighs 190 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He’s considered armed and dangerous, so the public is advised not to approach him if they see him.

Police have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at (937) 324-7680 or spdtip@springfieldohio.gov.

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