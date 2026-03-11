Police looking for woman accused of stealing over $100 worth of merchandise from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Have you seen her?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a woman they say stole over $100 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

On Feb. 28, the woman concealed merchandise in a reusable bag and left the Walmart located at 3360 Pentagon Blvd in Beavercreek without paying for the merchandise.

The merchandise is valued at $122.74.

If you recognize the woman or have information related to the incident, contact Officer Desjardins at 937-426-1225 ext. 147 or desjardinsj@beavercreekohio.gov.

©2026 Cox Media Group