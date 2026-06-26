Police looking for woman, man accused of stealing from Nordstrom Rack

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two suspects?

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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that it is searching for a man and a woman accused of stealing from the Nordstrom Rack at The Greene.

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The incident happened on June 14.

The suspects entered Nordstrom Rack. After selecting merchandise, they are alleged to have removed security tags, hid the merchandise, and left the store without paying, according to the social media post.

Contact Officer Klei at (937) 426-1225, extension 155, if you recognize them or have any information related to the incident.

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