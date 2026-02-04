Police looking for woman wanted of multiple felony, misdemeanor charges

KETTERING — Have you seen her?
The Kettering Police Department is looking for a woman wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.
Patricia Baker is wanted for Failure to Comply (Fourth-degree Felony), two counts of Receiving Stolen Property (Fifth-degree Felony), Violation of a Court Order (First-degree Felony), and Failure to Appear (First-degree Misdemeanor).
If you have seen Baker or have any information on her whereabouts, contact Kettering Police Dispatch at 937-296-2555.
