Police, medics to conduct joint training at Greene County church this week

Police, medics to conduct joint training in Greene Co. church

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police will continue a joint training exercise at a church this week.

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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that it will conduct a joint active threat training exercise at University Baptist Church in the 2200 block of Hanes Road.

The Beavercreek Township Fire Department will also be there.

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The training will continue today and tomorrow, according to the social media post. It started on Tuesday.

Residents may notice an increased presence of emergency vehicles and training activities at the church.

“This is a planned training exercise designed to enhance the preparedness and coordination of first responders,” Beavercreek Police said.

The department added that they are aware of third-party crime app reports indicating an active shooter in the area.

“These reports are false. There is no active threat to the public,” the department wrote. “We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we conduct this important training.”

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