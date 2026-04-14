Police, medics respond to 2-vehicle crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Police and medics responded to a crash in Riverside early Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 6:10 a.m., crews were dispatched to Valley Pike and Harshman Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Crews work overnight to tear down vacant building after partial collapse in Brookville
- Centerville High School graduate selected in first round of WNBA draft
- Boxes of dried shark fins seized in Ohio
The crash was initially dispatched as a crash with injuries, according to the dispatcher.
Details on the extent of those injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group