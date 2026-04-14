Police, medics respond to 2-vehicle crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Police and medics responded to a crash in Riverside early Tuesday morning.

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Around 6:10 a.m., crews were dispatched to Valley Pike and Harshman Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.

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The crash was initially dispatched as a crash with injuries, according to the dispatcher.

Details on the extent of those injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

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