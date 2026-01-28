Police, medics respond after vehicle, crashes, flips on its top on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police and medics responded to a vehiclethat crashed and landed on its top in Montgomery County on Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 11:51 a.m., Miami Township crews responded to Interstate 75 Southbound south of Interstate 675 on reports of a crash, according to a Kettering Police and Fire Dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Judge makes ruling on request for new trial in murder case of Uber driver
- Snow emergencies issued for local counties; What does it mean?
- Police identify 31-year-old man shot, killed in Steak ‘N Shake parking lot
Traffic cameras show the vehicle flipped on its top.
Medics responded to the scene, according to the dispatcher.
Details on any possible injuries were not immediately available.
Several lanes on I-75 were blocked while crews investigated the crash, but they have since reopened.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group