Police, medics respond to crash on I-75 in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami Township on Saturday morning.
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Just before 11 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of I-75 Southbound and Austin Blvd on reports of a crash.
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Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) traffic cameras show a white pickup truck that has crashed in the median.
Police and medics are on scene investigating. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.
The left lane of I-75 SB is blocked due to the crash.
This is a developing story; we will continue updating it.
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