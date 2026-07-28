Police, medics respond to crash on I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 NB in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.
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Around 6:17 a.m., Dayton crews responded to I-75 Northbound near the Main Street on-ramp on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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Medics are on scene, but details on any injuries were not immediately available.
Harrison Township crews also responded to I-75 near Wagner Ford on reports of a crash, but it is unclear at this time if the two crashes are related.
The 2 right lanes are blocked on I-75 NB beyond State Route 4/Keowee Street.
This is a developing story.
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