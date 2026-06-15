Police, medics respond to crash on I-75 NB in Moraine

MORAINE — Police and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Moraine on Monday morning.

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Just before 8 a.m., crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in the left lane of I-75 Northbound near Dryden Road, according to a Moraine Police and Fire Dispatcher.

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Medics are on scene, but it is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

The two left lanes were blocked on I-75 NB while crews investigated, but have since reopened.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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