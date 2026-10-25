Police, medics respond to crash on I-75 SB in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Dayton early Sunday morning.
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Around 2:23 a.m., officers and medics were dispatched to I-75 SB at U.S. 35 on reports of a single-vehicle accident, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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The vehicle reportedly spun out, according to the sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.
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