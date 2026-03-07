Police, medics respond to crash on I-75 Southbound in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:55 p.m., crews were dispatched to I-75 Southbound near the Third Street exit on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The crash involved at least one vehicle, according to the dispatch sergeant.

Injuries were reported, and medics did respond, but it is unclear how severe the injuries were.

Traffic in the contraflow lane may be impacted, according to the dispatch sergeant.

This is a developing story.

