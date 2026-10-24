Police, medics respond to crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Police and Medics responded to a crash in Miamisburg early Saturday morning.
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Just after 1 a.m., Miamisburg police and medics responded to the area of Upper Miamisburg Road and West Linden Avenue on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured or if medics took anyone to the hospital.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was hurt.
We will update this story.
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