Police, medics respond to crash in Miamisburg

FILE PHOTO: Police and Medics responded to a crash in Miamisburg early Saturday morning.

MIAMISBURG — Police and Medics responded to a crash in Miamisburg early Saturday morning.

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Just after 1 a.m., Miamisburg police and medics responded to the area of Upper Miamisburg Road and West Linden Avenue on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured or if medics took anyone to the hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was hurt.

We will update this story.

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