Police, medics respond to possible rollover crash on I-75 SB in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a possible rollover crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton on Monday morning.

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Around 7:14 a.m., crews were dispatched to reports of a three-vehicle crash on I-75 Southbound near South Edwin C Moses Blvd, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The crash was initially reported as an entrapment, but the dispatch sergeant confirmed that everyone was able to get out of the vehicles.

One of the vehicles possibly rolled over onto its top, according to the sergeant.

Medics are on scene. Details on any injuries were not immediately available.

The left lane of I-75 SB is blocked while crews investigate.

This is a developing story.

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