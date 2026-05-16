Police, medics respond to reported machine entrapment at Dayton Mall

Blurred view of police cars on street at night
Police, medics respond to reported machine entrapment at Dayton Mall FILE PHOTO. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police and medics responded to a reported machine entrapment at the Dayton Mall on Saturday afternoon.

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Just before 1:35 p.m., Miami Township units were dispatched to the Dayton Mall on reports of a machine entrapment near LensCrafters, according to a Kettering police and fire dispatcher.

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Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that someone may be trapped in a trash compactor.

Medics were called to respond, but at this time, no confirmed injuries have been reported, according to the dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene and will continue updating this story.

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