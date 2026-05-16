Police, medics respond to reported machine entrapment at Dayton Mall

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police and medics responded to a reported machine entrapment at the Dayton Mall on Saturday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Just before 1:35 p.m., Miami Township units were dispatched to the Dayton Mall on reports of a machine entrapment near LensCrafters, according to a Kettering police and fire dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local police department issues reminder on E-Bike, scooter laws
- Summer-like storms roar in summer-like heat and humidity
- 2 charged in robbery after victim shows up at area hospital
Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that someone may be trapped in a trash compactor.
Medics were called to respond, but at this time, no confirmed injuries have been reported, according to the dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene and will continue updating this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]