Police, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a reported shooting in Dayton on Tuesday.

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Around 12:48 p.m., police and medics responded to the 2000 block of North Main Street on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The sergeant confirmed that someone was injured, but it was unclear what kind of injuries.

Medics are on scene and have not taken anyone to the hospital at this time.

The sergeant confirmed that police located a vehicle and have a suspect detained.

News Center 7 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more. We will update this story.

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