UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Montgomery County

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 3:16 p.m.:

One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in Montgomery County on Sunday.

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Around 2:35 p.m., Police and medics were dispatched to the 730 block of Summit Square Drive on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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A Dayton Police Sergeant confirmed to News Center 7 crews on scene that one person is dead and another is injured after the shooting.

The sergeant added that the shooting is being investigated by the Trotwood Police Department.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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