Coroner responds to reported shooting in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — At least one person is dead after a reported shooting in Miami Township on Monday morning.
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Around 7:44 a.m., officers and medics were dispatched to the 5200 block of Lamme Road on reports of a shooting, according to a Kettering Police and Fire Dispatcher.
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The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were requested to respond to the scene.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
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