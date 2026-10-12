Coroner responds to reported shooting in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — At least one person is dead after a reported shooting in Miami Township on Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:44 a.m., officers and medics were dispatched to the 5200 block of Lamme Road on reports of a shooting, according to a Kettering Police and Fire Dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were requested to respond to the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group