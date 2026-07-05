Police, medics respond to reported train crash in Miami County

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TROY — Police and medics responded to a reported train crash in Miami County late Saturday night.

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Troy officers and medics were dispatched around 10:06 p.m. to E. Main and Clay Streets, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

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Dispatchers told News Center 7 that a person was reportedly hit by a train.

The intersection of East Main and Clay Streets is still closed.

News Center 7 is working to learn that person’s condition, and what caused the crash.

We will continue to update this story.

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