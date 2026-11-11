Police, medics respond to reports of person struck by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to reports of a pedestrian crash in Dayton on Wednesday morning.

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Just before 6:30 a.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the area of S Broadway Street and Cetone Avenue on reports of a person who was struck by a vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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