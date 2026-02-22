UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:57 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of West Norman Ave and Wabash Ave on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews on scene saw over a dozen police cruisers in the area.

A Dayton Police sergeant told News Center 7 crews that the victim was found in the area of Wabash Ace and West Norman Ave.

Police searched the area but could not find any evidence of a shooting.

The victim was uncooperative with police and would not tell them where the shooting occurred, according to the sergeant.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group