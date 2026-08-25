Police, medics respond to shooting in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police and medics responded to a shooting in Trotwood on Tuesday afternoon.

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Police and medics responded to the area of Crown Avenue and West Second Street just before 12:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The sergeant confirmed that one person was shot.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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