Police: No arrests made at Hauntfest in Oregon District

DAYTON — Dayton Police did not have to make any arrests at the annual Hauntfest party in the Oregon District this weekend.

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A police spokesperson said Hauntfest drew approximately 10,000 people on Saturday.

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Around 12 people were asked to leave the party due to some “minor disturbances.”

While no arrests were made “inside the footprint of Hauntfest,” one person was arrested for disorderly conduct near the intersection of Patterson Boulevard and Fifth Street.

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