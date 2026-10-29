Police non-emergency phone line down in Sidney

SIDNEY — Residents in Sidney currently cannot call the police department’s non-emergency line.
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Sidney Safety Services said in a social media post that the non-emergency phone line is down.
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It said that 911 remains operational for emergencies.
Visit the Sidney Police Department in person for non-emergency help, according to the social media post.
The city did not say what caused the outage.
We will update when phone lines are back up.
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