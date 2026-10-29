Police non-emergency phone line down in Sidney

City of Sidney City Hall building Photo contributed by the City of Sidney Government Social Media Page (X, formerly Twitter) (City of Sidney Government Social Media Page (X, formerly Twitter)/City of Sidney Government Social Media Page (X, formerly Twitter))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

SIDNEY — Residents in Sidney currently cannot call the police department’s non-emergency line.

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Sidney Safety Services said in a social media post that the non-emergency phone line is down.

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It said that 911 remains operational for emergencies.

Visit the Sidney Police Department in person for non-emergency help, according to the social media post.

The city did not say what caused the outage.

We will update when phone lines are back up.

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