Police officer injured after cruiser crash involving impaired driver

TROTWOOD — A driver was cited for OVI after a crash that involved a Trotwood Police cruiser earlier this week.

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The crash happened at the intersection of Shiloh Springs Road and Olive Road just after 5 a.m. on Friday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to assist Trotwood Police with the crash.

Upon arrival, OSHP troopers determined that a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by 33-year-old Adrean Blane of Dayton, was traveling northbound on Shiloh Springs Road.

A spokesperson for the Trotwood Police Department confirmed that a Trotwood officer was headed westbound on Shiloh Springs Road in response to another traffic crash.

Blane failed to obey the red light at the intersection of Shiloh Springs and Olive Road and struck the marked Trotwood Police Cruiser.

The crash resulted in disabling damage to the police cruiser, according to the department spokesperson.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, according to the OSHP.

Blane denied medical evaluation at the scene.

During the investigation, OSHP troopers found that Blane was impaired at the time of the crash.

Blane was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device and operating a vehicle while impaired.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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