Police officer involved in crash in northern Montgomery County

CLAYTON — A police officer was involved in a crash in northern Montgomery County Thursday night.

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The crash happened at the intersection of Taywood Road and Old Salem Road in Clayton around 8:30 p.m.

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An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on scene told News Center 7 that the Clayton police officer was pulled over on the side of the road when the crash happened.

A Dodge tried to pass the cruiser and struck an oncoming car.

The Clayton police cruiser was also struck.

The trooper said the driver of the Dodge and her juvenile passenger had possible injuries, but no one was hospitalized.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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