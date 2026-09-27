Police officer receives PTO penalty after investigation into off-duty conduct

COLUMBUS — An Ohio police officer who returned to patrol earlier this month after nearly a year on desk duty has learned his discipline.
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Body Camera video obtained by our news partners WBNS-10 TV shows Columbus Police officer Damon Scales outside Goodnight John Boy in the Short North in August 2025.
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Scales was off-duty at the time when he was involved in an incident with an on-duty female officer and a bouncer.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, Scales was placed on desk duty while he was under investigation for:
- Violating the sick leave policy and not being at home during his work hours
- Not conducting himself in a manner that reflects favorably on the division
- Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
The investigation was completed in early August of this year, WBNS-10 TV reported.
Scales went back to Patrol on Sept. 11, 2026, before learning of his discipline.
He was given a total of 32 hours of suspension, which will be taken from his time-off bank.
Scales has been a Columbus police officer since September 2022, WBNS-10 TV reported.
He was not charged criminally in connection with the incident.
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