Police officer receives PTO penalty after investigation into off-duty conduct

COLUMBUS — An Ohio police officer who returned to patrol earlier this month after nearly a year on desk duty has learned his discipline.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Body Camera video obtained by our news partners WBNS-10 TV shows Columbus Police officer Damon Scales outside Goodnight John Boy in the Short North in August 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

Scales was off-duty at the time when he was involved in an incident with an on-duty female officer and a bouncer.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Scales was placed on desk duty while he was under investigation for:

Violating the sick leave policy and not being at home during his work hours

Not conducting himself in a manner that reflects favorably on the division

Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

The investigation was completed in early August of this year, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Scales went back to Patrol on Sept. 11, 2026, before learning of his discipline.

He was given a total of 32 hours of suspension, which will be taken from his time-off bank.

Scales has been a Columbus police officer since September 2022, WBNS-10 TV reported.

He was not charged criminally in connection with the incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group