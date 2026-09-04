Police, Ohio BCI on scene of homicide investigation at Miami Twp. apartment complex

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A homicide investigation is underway at a Miami Township apartment complex.
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Dispatchers confirmed police were called out to the 7300 block of Cold Water Court shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday.
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A spokesperson for Miami Township Police confirmed that a victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and that a homicide investigation was launched.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested to assist the police department with their investigation.
News Center 7 is on the scene, working to learn more. We’ll continue to provide updates.
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