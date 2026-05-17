Police pay tribute to 2 Dayton officers killed in line of duty

The Dayton Police Department (DPD) paid tribute to two officers killed in the line of duty in Washington, D.C., this week.

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DPD said in a social media post that Detectives Miniard and Metzler traced the names of Detective Jorge Del Rio and Officer Jason ‘Jake’ Grossnickle.

This was in honor of police week.

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Both officers paid the ultimate sacrifice.

In 2019, Detective Del Rio was shot while serving a search warrant at a home on Ruskin Drive, as part of a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force.

In 2013, Officer Grossnickle was shot and killed in an ambush as he arrived for work at the Third District Headquarters on West Third Street, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page website.

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