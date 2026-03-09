UPDATE: Wreckers removed damaged police cruiser, BMW from Dayton intersection

Wreckers removed a damaged police cruiser and a passenger vehicle from a Dayton intersection on Sunday night.

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 11:20 P.M.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, several Dayton officers were at the 2200 block of Germantown Street.

Video and photos show two wreckers removing a damaged Dayton Police cruiser and a BMW.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said that BMW had front-end damage.

Our news crew saw a Dayton Police cruiser escorting the wrecker carrying the damaged cruiser from the scene.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn if anyone was injured and what led to the crash.

We will continue to update this developing story.

