UPDATE: Wreckers removed damaged police cruiser, BMW from Dayton intersection

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 11:20 P.M.
Wreckers removed a damaged police cruiser and a passenger vehicle from a Dayton intersection on Sunday night.
As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, several Dayton officers were at the 2200 block of Germantown Street.
Video and photos show two wreckers removing a damaged Dayton Police cruiser and a BMW.
News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said that BMW had front-end damage.
Our news crew saw a Dayton Police cruiser escorting the wrecker carrying the damaged cruiser from the scene.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn if anyone was injured and what led to the crash.
We will continue to update this developing story.
