Police presence reported in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A police presence has been reported in a Dayton Neighborhood early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is on scene and will have the latest on what we know LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton Police are out in the 1100 block of Wheatley Ave, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several police cruisers and officers in the area of Wheatley and Niagara Avenues.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]