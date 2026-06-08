Police presence reported in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A police presence has been reported in a Dayton Neighborhood early Monday morning.
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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is on scene and will have the latest on what we know LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.
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Dayton Police are out in the 1100 block of Wheatley Ave, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
News Center 7 crews on scene see several police cruisers and officers in the area of Wheatley and Niagara Avenues.
We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.
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