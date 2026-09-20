Police presence reported in Fairborn neighborhood

FAIRBORN — A police presence has been reported in a Fairborn neighborhood on Sunday.
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Fairborn Police officers responded to the area of Morris Drive and Holmes Drive on Sunday morning.
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It is unclear at this time why police were called out to the area.
News Center 7 crews on scene see police tape blocking off the area, as well as several police officers and investigators.
News Center 7 crews also see two bullet holes in the windshield of a car.
We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.
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