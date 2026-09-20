Police presence reported in Fairborn neighborhood

FAIRBORN — A police presence has been reported in a Fairborn neighborhood on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fairborn Police officers responded to the area of Morris Drive and Holmes Drive on Sunday morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear at this time why police were called out to the area.

News Center 7 crews on scene see police tape blocking off the area, as well as several police officers and investigators.

News Center 7 crews also see two bullet holes in the windshield of a car.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

Police Presence Morris Dr Fairborn (Nebyat Mamo/Staff)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]