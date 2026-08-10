UPDATE: 1 in custody after domestic call prompts large police presence in Huber Heights neighborhood

One person is in custody after a domestic call prompted a large police presence in a Huber Heights neighborhood on Monday morning.

HUBER HEIGHTS — One person is in custody after a domestic call prompted a large police presence in a Huber Heights neighborhood on Monday morning.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson was there as police worked to get the suspect out of the home. Catch her report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

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Huber Heights Police officers responded to Rio Vista Court on reports of a domestic incident around 5:30 a.m., according to Huber Heights Chief of Police Mike Lang.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman outside the home. According to Lang, a man had gone back inside the home and barricaded himself inside with weapons.

Out of precaution, the Regional Emergency Response Team (RERT), made up of Huber Heights, Fairborn, and Beavercreek crews, responded to assist.

Officers made several attempts to get the suspect to come out of the house, according to Lang.

Eventually, officers made entry into the home and found the suspect in the back bedroom, and he was taken into custody without incident.

“Outside of being able to make an arrest at the very beginning of this incident, the best possible solution at the end is that nobody was hurt, no one was in danger, the suspect peacefully gave himself up and was unharmed,” Lang said.

The suspect will be taken to Montgomery County Jail, and his identity will be released once charges are approved by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Huber Heights Police Department.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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