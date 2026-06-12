UPDATE: Coroner responds to apartment complex in Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TWP. — -UPDATE @ 8:30 A.M.-
At least one person is dead at a Montgomery County apartment complex on Friday.
Sheriff’s deputies responded around 5:57 a.m. to the 5100 block of Embassy Place on a report of a person down, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center supervisor.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that they responded to Embassy Place.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
-INITIAL STORY-
A large police presence is reported at a Montgomery County apartment complex on Friday.
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Sheriff’s deputies responded around 5:57 a.m. to the 5100 block of Embassy Place on a report of a person down, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center supervisor.
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Our news crew at the scene reports seeing deputies and cruisers in the area.
News Center 7 is working to determine why deputies were called to the scene and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
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