UPDATE: Coroner responds to apartment complex in Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TWP. — -UPDATE @ 8:30 A.M.-

At least one person is dead at a Montgomery County apartment complex on Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 5:57 a.m. to the 5100 block of Embassy Place on a report of a person down, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center supervisor.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that they responded to Embassy Place.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

A large police presence is reported at a Montgomery County apartment complex on Friday.

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Sheriff’s deputies responded around 5:57 a.m. to the 5100 block of Embassy Place on a report of a person down, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our news crew at the scene reports seeing deputies and cruisers in the area.

News Center 7 is working to determine why deputies were called to the scene and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

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