Suspect reportedly rams undercover police vehicles with stolen SUV at Kettering gas station

KETTERING — A man is in custody after allegedly ramming undercover police vehicles with a stolen SUV.

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Officers responded to the BP at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and S. Smithville Road before 11:30 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

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The Dayton Police Department had initially notified the Kettering Police Department about a stolen vehicle possibly in the area, according to Officer Cynthia James, Kettering Police’s Public Information Officer.

Undercover officers found the stolen black Chevrolet Suburban in the gas station’s parking lot.

The suspect, later identified as Angelo Locurto, reportedly intentionally rammed both undercover vehicles when they tried to stop the SUV.

Locurto was tased and taken into custody. Charges are pending, according to James.

Dayton police responded to the scene to help with their stolen vehicle recovery.

The case remains under investigation.

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