Police recover rare vintage vehicle worth more than $400K after owner reports it stolen

DAYTON — Local police detectives were able to recover a rare vintage vehicle worth more than $400,000 that had been reported stolen.

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Around 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dayton Police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Edwin C. Moses Blvd on a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a social media post from the department.

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Multiple suspects stole a GMC Denali Sierra with a trailer, and inside the trailer was a rare 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge.

General Assignment Detectives located and recovered the vehicles around 11:30 a.m. and were able to get all three vehicles returned to the owners.

The GTO belonged to the victim’s father, who bought the car new off the lot 56 years ago.

The victims were visiting from North Carolina to attend a car show.

The victims estimate the vehicle to be worth more than $400,000.

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