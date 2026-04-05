Police release statement about viral video of recent arrest

The Dayton Police Department (DPD) has released a statement about a viral video of a recent arrest.

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department (DPD) has released a statement about a viral video of a recent arrest.

The video is getting so much attention on social media, and the department is speaking out.

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The incident happened on Friday, April 3, 2026, at 3:48 p.m. when officers encountered a person in the area of Hoover and Lilac Avenues while on a routine patrol, according to a DPD spokesperson.

Officers discovered that the person had over 20 grams of suspected fentanyl, which met the threshold of a felony under Ohio law, DPD said.

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The department also issued this statement in part:

“While attempting to place the individual under arrest, the individual resisted. Officers brought the individual to the ground and used force while attempting to secure the individual in handcuffs.

“The individual was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated following the use of force and was later transported to jail.

“In accordance with Dayton Police Department policy, a supervisor responded to the scene and initiated an administrative review. This review includes an examination of body-worn camera footage and witness statements and is conducted to ensure accountability and transparency.

“We understand that incidents involving use of force can raise concerns within the community. Additional information will be shared as appropriate once the review is complete. The Dayton Police Department remains committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining trust with the community we serve.”

DPD also posted the entire statement on social media.

News Center 7 has also contacted the Dayton Police Department about this incident. We have also requested the officers’ body camera video.

A viewer has also sent News Center 7 a cellphone video of the arrest. We are working to confirm it before we show it.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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