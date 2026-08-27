Police rescue 10-year-old girl held against her will

GREENVILLE — Greenville Police officers rescued a 10-year-old who was being held in a home against her will.

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Officers decided to enter after seeing and hearing the child crying for help from inside the house.

Police originally arrived at the scene following a call regarding an armed man.

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Upon arrival, responding officers learned that a 10-year-old family member was trapped inside the home with the man, who refused to allow her to exit.

After officers entered the home and secured the child, the man was later located and taken to receive medical and mental health assistance.

“These are the life-changing moments that remind us why we serve and truly make a difference in the lives of others,” the Greenville Police Department said.