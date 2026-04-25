Police respond to home in Tipp City neighborhood

TIPP CITY — Officers responded to a home in a Tipp City neighborhood on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Tipp City officers were dispatched at 2:55 p.m. to a home near the 400 block of S. First Street, according to a Miami County dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Officers closed part of busy Dayton street after reported burglary
- 83-year-old man dies a week after crash that killed woman, injured 2 others
- Police, medics respond to crash in Montgomery County
Video from our news crew shows Tipp City officers in front of a house.
They were using a bullhorn to get someone out, according to our news crew.
News Center 7 has contacted the Tipp City Police to determine how this started and if anyone is in custody.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group