Police respond to a multi-vehicle accident near Cousin Vinny’s in Montgomery Co

FILE PHOTO: A TikTok creator was killed in a crash in Alabama.

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Huber Heights.

Crews were called to the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Powell Road just before midnight, according to a Huber Heights Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher said at least two vehicles are involved.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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