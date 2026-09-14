Police respond to a multi-vehicle accident near Cousin Vinny’s in Montgomery Co

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Huber Heights.
Crews were called to the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Powell Road just before midnight, according to a Huber Heights Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said at least two vehicles are involved.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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