Police respond to reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police responded to reports of a stabbing at a Dayton apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

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The stabbing was reported in the 100 block of E. Helena Street shortly after 8 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

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News Center 7 has a crew on the scene. They report seeing multiple Dayton police cruisers on the scene.

Additional information about what happened and if anyone was injured was not immediately available.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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