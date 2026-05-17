Police respond to reports of shots fired in Dayton

DAYTON — Police responded to reports of shots being fired in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Just before 3 p.m., Dayton crews responded to the 100 block of Anna Street on reports of shots fired, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hundreds still without power after overnight storms
- Springfield man charged with 10th OVI Offense
- Troopers investigate fatal motorcycle crash after chase
Additional details were not immediately available.
Nws Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton Police officers and cruisers and crime scene tape blocking part of the street.
We are working to learn more and will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]