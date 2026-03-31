Police find man shot, blood trail in local neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton on Tuesday.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is on scene, she will have the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Catalpa Drive around 2:50 p.m., a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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Officers found a man shot in the upper torso, according to Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman.

Coleman said officers also saw a blood trail that led to the other side of the duplex, but did not find an additional victim.

The condition of the victim was not known.

We will continue to follow this story.

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