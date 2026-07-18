UPDATE: Police investigating after swatting call prompts large police presence in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a swatting call prompted a large police presence in Dayton on Saturday afternoon.

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Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Victoria Ave around 1:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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News Center 7 crews on scene saw at least a dozen police cruisers.

A Dayton police sergeant told News Center 7 that the call was determined to be a swatting call.

According to the sergeant, someone called 911 claiming they had shot their parent and had their sister at gunpoint. The caller also reportedly told dispatchers they were going to kill themself.

Police arrived on scene and ordered everyone to come out of the house. Everyone came out, and police were able to clear the house.

The incident remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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