Large police presence on scene of reported shooting near Dayton apartments

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex on Tuesday night.
Dayton police were called to the 600 block of Ingram Street on reports of a shooting before 8 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The supervisor said this incident is an active investigation.
News Center 7 crews on scene see a large portion of the parking lot blocked by crime scene tape and several Dayton police officers.
Video from the scene shows a car in the parking lot riddled with apparent bullet holes.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are working to learn more information. We will continue to follow this story.
