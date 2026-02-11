Large police presence on scene of reported shooting near Dayton apartments

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Dayton police were called to the 600 block of Ingram Street on reports of a shooting before 8 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The supervisor said this incident is an active investigation.

News Center 7 crews on scene see a large portion of the parking lot blocked by crime scene tape and several Dayton police officers.

Video from the scene shows a car in the parking lot riddled with apparent bullet holes.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

