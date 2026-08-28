Police search for 2 teens who totaled 3 cars in crash; neighbors fed up

DAYTON — Police are searching for two teenagers who totaled two cars on Tuesday night.

Two teenagers stole a Kia from Kettering and ended up crashing that car into two additional cars that were parked on Wesleyan Road in Dayton.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will be in Dayton with what a neighbor has experienced on her camera, LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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The owner of the SUV said that force from the crash pushed his car almost 16 ft.

“I just got off work and I seen this car all the way back here. It was completely demolished; the front bumper, I mean, it was terrible,” said Jason Dalton.

Neighbors said that they are fed up with this activity.

One neighbor said that at least twice a week, her cameras capture people snooping around her and her neighbors’ cars.

Brittney Jenkins, who has lived in the area for five years, said that she watched the crash happen.

Jenkins said that this was an ongoing issue.

“They know that they are going to get away with it, so they’re just gonna keep doing it,” she said.

Dayton Police suggest locking your doors and not keeping anything valuable in your car.

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