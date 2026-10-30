Police search area backyard in connection with man who went missing in 2018

WEST CHESTER — Fairfield Township Police have brought heavy machinery to a West Chester home on Gregory Creek Lane to search for the remains of a man missing for nearly nine years.

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The excavation of the property’s backyard, which measures roughly the size of a football field, entered its third day Thursday after beginning Tuesday, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The search centers on locating the remains of Rigoberto José Garcia, whose family reported him missing in January 2018.

Investigators launched the operation after receiving a phone tip pointing to the location.

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Police have identified a person of interest in the disappearance, though authorities noted there is no known threat to the surrounding community.

Fairfield Township Police Chief Bob Chabali expressed confidence regarding the focal point of the search area.

“We feel very sure that that body is here,” Chabali said.

The owner of the property, 72-year-old Lawana Tzeiranakis, died in an automobile accident approximately 10 days before the excavation began.

Police confirmed the tip arrived after her death and clarified that the fatal crash was unrelated to the missing person investigation.

“There is a relation between that deceased person and our person of interest,” Chabali said.

Residents along the street watched as law enforcement operated heavy equipment throughout the multi-day search.

“It’s a quiet suburb, quiet block; you just don’t expect to see anything on your own block,” the neighbor said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Township Police Department Investigations Section at 513-785-4173, or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

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