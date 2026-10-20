Police search for mother in connection with 17-month-old child’s death

PICKAWAY COUNTY — One person is in custody, and police are searching for another in connection with the death of a 17-month-old child.

On Oct. 13, around 11:14 a.m., deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 7000 block of High Street for a one-year-old who was not breathing, according to a social media post.

Scioto Township EMS arrived first and began CPR on the child before transporting her to Nationwide Hospital.

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Deputies and detectives arrived on the scene shortly after and made contact with the child’s mother, Brittney Stroud.

At 11:56 a.m., the sheriff’s office received notice that the child had died at the hospital.

Detectives worked together with the Franklin County Children Services and the National Youth Advocate Program to learn that Stroud was not to have unsupervised visits with her daughter, and that the child was to be in the care of 52-year-old Tammy Stroud, Brittney Stroud’s mother.

During an autopsy on Oct. 14, it was discovered that the child had a lethal amount of Fentanyl in her system.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home off High Street and collected evidence from the scene.

On Oct. 16, Brittney Stroud was charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance.

Tammy Stroud was charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and complicity in possession of a controlled substance.

Woman Wanted Child's Death Pickaway Co Tammy Stroud (Pickaway County Sheriff's Office)

Arrest warrants were issued for both women.

Tammy Stroud turned herself in on Oct. 18 to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. She was arraigned the following day in Circleville Municipal Court, where she was given a $250,000 bond.

Brittney Stroud’s arrest warrant is still outstanding. If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, call Sgt. Robert Dauberman at 740-420.5752.

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