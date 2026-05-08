Police searching for 2 men accused of stealing computers from local Best Buy

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two men?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Beavercreek Police said in a social media post that they are searching for two men accused of stealing gaming computers from the Best Buy on Centre Drive.
TRENDING STORIES:
- County-wide call for help issued for Dayton officers on scene of fight
- Driver killed after crashing through fence, into area pond
- ‘A tragic loss;’ Property records show Dayton market was sold just months before it burned down
The incident happened on April 28.
The two men entered Best Buy and allegedly left without attempting to pay for the computers, according to the social media post.
Contact Officer Brown at (937) 426-1225, extension 161, if you recognize these two suspects or have information related to the incident.
Tips may also be submitted anonymously.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]