Police searching for 2 men who parachuted from Space Needle

SEATTLE, WA — Several videos are making the rounds on social media of two people jumping off the observation deck at the Space Needle in Seattle.

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The Seattle Police Department is searching for two men who climbed over the glass, flipped over the edge, and parachuted down from the over 600-foot Space Needle, according to the Associated Press.

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Our sister station, KIRO TV, in Seattle reports that the two men wore helmets and a backpack with a harness in the video.

Video captured by “Sherpa Chai” shows the moment that they apparently scaled the glass barriers on the observation deck of the Space Needle, and then jumped off.

Seattle Police said that both suspects entered a restroom and came out with helmets on.

They approached a glass window, ran, and jumped over the opposite side of the glass, according to police officials.

Both suspects were on the ledge and did a backflip.

Police are still searching for both suspects.

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